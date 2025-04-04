Houston weather: Highs in 80s Friday, heavy rain forecast Saturday

The Brief Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Friday Humid with near record through Friday Wet and stormy Saturday, then much cooler Saturday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day



It's the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend so if you're planning on heading out on I-10 after work, just know a line of thunderstorms is moving in into Saturday morning.

Windy and muggy pattern

Friday will feature another Indy, muggy and warm day. Winds stream out of the south between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 30-40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Also, be careful on the highways because high profile vehicles like 18-wheelers could be pushed by brief wind gusts, so give them plenty of room. Otherwise, you'll notice summer-like humidity and temperatures that will be close to record highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday washout, then chilly

For now, plan on rain nearly everywhere in the Houston area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of our viewing area in a 2 out of 5 risk for heavy rain, strong winds, hail and the chance for isolated tornadoes.

The biggest severe storm risk for Houston will likely be during Saturday afternoon, so plan ahead.

Cooler and drier next week

A cold front will move in after the rain late Saturday ushering in cooler and drier weather. It will get chilly through early next week. Sunday highs will be in the mid-60s, about 20 degrees below today’s highs.

Wake up temperatures early next week will be in the 40s and 50. There is no concern for any freezing temperatures as those are extremely rare in April.

