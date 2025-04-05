The Brief A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday for Houston and several Southeast Texas counties. A tornado watch is when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. A tornado warning is when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.



Houston Tornado Watch

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday for several counties, including Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch is when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

You should be prepared for an actual tornado during a tornado watch. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued, or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Acting early helps to save lives. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning is when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. During a tornado warning, there is imminent danger to life and property.

You should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building (no mobile homes) and avoid windows.

Warnings are issued by local weather offices. Warnings typically cover a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by the radar.

Severe weather threat today

This morning's outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows that our entire area is under a slight to moderate threat for storms that could produce hail, damaging winds or even isolated tornadoes.

