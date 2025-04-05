Houston weather: Hail, high winds possible on Saturday

The Brief Severe Weather Threat Through Late Afternoon Hail and High Winds Possible Becoming Breezy & Cool Late Today Chilly Air Moves In Tonight



Storms are expected to move through Houston on Saturday, and they could bring some hail, winds and even a shot at an isolated tornado.

Hail, high winds, even isolated tornadoes possible

This morning's outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows that our entire area is under a slight to moderate threat for storms that could produce hail, damaging winds or even isolated tornadoes.

Areas from Conroe to Livingston to Liberty will have the highest potential for severe storms. Overall rainfall amounts will range from about 1 inch to possibly 3 inches in isolated spots.

Timeline:

A broken line of thunderstorms will begin west of Houston by mid-morning and reach its peak between 11 a.m. and about 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service has our area under risk for heavy rain, high winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes. Storms should pass pretty quickly, but will be intense.

Watch for areas like Katy, Hempstead and Magnolia to see a round of storms from about 9 a.m-1pm, Houston, Sugar Land and Conroe from about noon-3pm and Baytown, League City and Galveston from 1 p.m-6 p.m.

Much cooler air blows in by tonight

What's next:

After the storms come to an end early this evening, we'll feel much cooler breezes move in, and we're looking for some chilly weather ahead, especially at night. Look for lows in the 50s on Sunday morning with a few showers possible, then in the mid 40s on Monday and Tuesday morning! Overall, our weather looks outstanding next week with dry air and sunshine.