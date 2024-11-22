New tech at Houston airports just in time for Thanksgiving travelers

More than 2.2 million travelers are expected to go through the Houston airports over the Thanksgiving holiday. That's 2% more than last year, and 9% more than in 2022.

Some new technology can help you navigate a smooth trip.

New Houston Airports app

First, the Houston Airport System has a new free app. It can help you plan ahead by providing the wait times for security lines, flight information, where to find restaurants, and other information.

New airport parking system

The airports also now offer a new cashless parking system, which you can access through the app or website.

You can reserve parking, enter your expected entrance and exit times, your license plate number and a credit card. A license plate reader will check your vehicle in at the gate, and check it out when you leave. The gates will open, and the parking fee will be automatically charged to your credit card on file.

New Apple AirTag luggage tracking feature

Also, Apple Air Tags have a new feature to help find lost luggage. If you attach an AirTag to your bag, and it's lost, you can go to the Find My app.

Now, not only will it show you the location of your bag, you can share a link with that information with your airline, including Delta and United.

The location constantly updates in case your bag is being moved, so that your airline can track and retrieve it.

The Share Item Location will also be built into SITA's baggage tracing system, which is used by more than 500 airlines worldwide.

