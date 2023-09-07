With new reports indicating the resurgence of COVID-19 and the emergence of a new strain of cases, several states have witnessed a significant rise in individuals opting to stay home and reporting sick.

An independent financial news and opinion website 24/7 Tempo collected data showing how bad COVID cases are in every state.

24/7 Tempo said, "To determine the states where COVID-19 is the worst right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on recent COVID-19 hospital admissions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents during the week of Aug. 20-26, 2023".

Texas listed #12 on the list beating states such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania. According to 24/7, southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama have higher rates of new weekly admissions, total admissions, deaths, and test positivity.

24/7 Tempo data collected for COVID cases in Texas:

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Aug. 20-26, 2023: 5.5 per 100,000 (1638 total)

> Total COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug.1, 2020: 2,015.1 per 100,000 (17th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 340.3 per 100,000 (24th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 20.8% (the highest)

24/7 Tempo reported that the data was compiled from the CDC's total number of registered COVID-19 hospital admissions since August 1, 2020, as well as the total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 since January 2020. A positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was also included in their study for the week of Aug. 20-26, 2023.

You can check out the entire list showing all 50 states ranked here.