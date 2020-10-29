New option available to turn in your mail-in ballot in Houston

There are about 50,000 mail-in ballots that still need to be cast in Harris County according to the clerk’s office, and just a few days to turn them in. A new method is allowing voters to make sure they reach the deadline.

“We are putting emphasis on that because we know that the public is kind of concerned about when is the last day to mail in my ballot or is it going to get over to the election mail office,” said Nikki Johnson with USPS.

She says they are offering this curbside service only at their Sam Houston Station. Voters will be greeted by an actual person standing next to the blue mailbox.

“If that ballot is taken to the blue mailbox at the Sam Houston site, we will definitely have someone there to assist them with collecting that ballot as well as hand-canceling it and taking it over to the election mail office directly,” said Johnson. “Normally mail would be sent to our processing facility, but we are just trying to put that next step to decrease any time where we would not be able to get it there on time.”

Those blue drop-off mailboxes are still available and a good option according to Johnson.

“There is no need to worry if you drop it off at another location, it is still going to be safe in our collection boxes and we are still going to process it and get it over to the election mail office.”

USPS Curbside Mail-In Ballot Collections Thru November 3

Mon-Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat-Sun - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sam Houston Station- front parking

1500 Hadley Street

Houston, TX 77002

Ballots mailed to the Harris County Clerk’s Office must be postmarked by Election Day.