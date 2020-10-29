Harris County early voters surpass total turnout from 2016 general election

article

The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that early voters from the 2020 general election have surpassed the total turnout from the 2016 general election with just one day left to vote early.

According to a release, over 1.3 million votes were cast in 2016, which was the most in Harris County history.

"This November, Harris County voters have had more access to the polls than ever, and I'm thrilled to see this record-breaking turnout. " said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. "There's still time for voters to vote early, deliver a mail ballot in person at NRG Arena, or have their voice heard on Election Day."

Record-breaking voting was seen every day last week

The last day to early vote is on Friday with eight election early voting locations will be open for 24 hours on October 29.

For a list of early voting locations in Harris County, click here.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3.