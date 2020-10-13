Harris County shatters early voting record

More votes were cast in Harris County Tuesday than any other early voting day in history, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

By 6 p.m. Tuesday 118,000 votes had been cast across the county, the clerk’s spokeswoman told FOX 26.

The old record was set on November 4, 2016 right before Election Day when 100,005 votes were cast in the county that day. Voters told Fox 26 their lines were long at times but they flowed smoothly and quickly. Not everyone was social distancing and some people said they never received the finger covers the clerk promised, instead of voting with their bare hands.

You may remember in the primaries there were some iPad tech issues. No such issues were reported Tuesday.

The clerk’s office has staffed each polling place with a tech expert in case an issue arises. Polls closed at 7 p.m., but early voting runs through October 30 with Election Day on Nov. 3.