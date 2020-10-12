What to know about early voting in Harris County

There are many changes this election year when it comes to early voting. Before you head to the 120 early voting poll locations, there are a few things to note.

Not only will you need an approved form of photo ID, but also a mask.

We spoke with Nancy Kral who manages voter services with the League of Women Voters. The organization has been busy informing voters of all the changes.

“We are expecting record turnout. I just cannot tell you how happy that makes the League of Women Voters because democracy only works when people participate. The more people that participate, the better representation you will have with your elected officials,” said Kral.

Advertisement

“There have been tremendous voter registration efforts throughout the state. I was just looking at some information about Harris County and we have added well over 200,000 people to our voting rolls in Harris County. To put that in perspective, that is about the same number of voters that are registered in the whole state of Wyoming,” said Kral.

In order to accommodate the anticipated high volume of voter turnout, there are some changes this election year which include early voting starting a week earlier, 10 locations offering drive-thru, and some locations being open for 24 hours.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE 2020 ELECTION

DRIVE-THRU LOCATIONS

- Fallbrook Church

- Houston Community College - West Loop

- Houston Community College - Alief Bissonnet

- Houston Food Bank

- Humble Civic Center

- John Phelps Harris County Courthouse Annex, Pasadena

- NRG Arena Gate 8 Kirby St Entrance

- Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

- Toyota Center Tundra Parking Garage, Leeland St. Entrance

- Windsor Village Kingdom Builders Center

24 HOUR LOCATIONS STARTING AT 7 A.M. ON OCT. 29

- NRG Arena

- Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center

- McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons

- East Harris County Activity Center

- Tracy Gee Community Center

- Juergen's Hall Community Center

- Victory Gardens