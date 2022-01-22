New mega COVID-19 testing site to open in Clear Lake on Monday
CLEAR LAKE, Texas - As the COVID-19 omicron variant wages on in the Houston area, health officials are working to ensure residents across the southeast side have access to proper testing.
According to a press release, the Houston Health Department will open another mega COVID-19 testing site on Monday, January 24.
Located at Ellington Airport/Clear Lake Neighborhood Recycling Center at 246 Loop Rd., the site will serve as a partnership with Xpress COVID-19 and operate Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a capacity for 1,000 tests daily. Appointments are not required.
This will be the department’s sixth mega testing site in addition to dozens of smaller sites across Houston.
Existing Mega Sites
- Butler Stadium (United Memorial Medical Center) 13755 S Main St., Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments not required
- Delmar Stadium (Curative) 2020 Mangum Rd., 77092 Daily: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments required via curative.com or 1-888-702-9042
- Former Dave & Buster's (Xpress COVID Testing) 6010 Richmond Ave., 77057 Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments not required
- Kingwood Community Center (Xpress COVID Testing) 4102 Rustic Woods Dr., 77345 Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments not required
- Minute Maid Park, Lot C (DAVACO) 510 St. Emanuel St., 77002 Sat., Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 12-8 p.m. Appointments preferred via mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643
To find more locations and schedules can also be found on HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.