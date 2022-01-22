New mega COVID-19 testing site to open in Clear Lake on Monday

As the COVID-19 omicron variant wages on in the Houston area, health officials are working to ensure residents across the southeast side have access to proper testing.

CONTINUOUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

According to a press release, the Houston Health Department will open another mega COVID-19 testing site on Monday, January 24.

Located at Ellington Airport/Clear Lake Neighborhood Recycling Center at 246 Loop Rd., the site will serve as a partnership with Xpress COVID-19 and operate Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a capacity for 1,000 tests daily. Appointments are not required.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

This will be the department’s sixth mega testing site in addition to dozens of smaller sites across Houston.

Existing Mega Sites

Butler Stadium (United Memorial Medical Center) 13755 S Main St., Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments not required

13755 S Main St.,

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments not required

Delmar Stadium (Curative) 2020 Mangum Rd., 77092 Daily: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments required via 2020 Mangum Rd., 77092 Daily: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments required via curative.com or 1-888-702-9042

2020 Mangum Rd., 77092

Daily: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Appointments required via curative.com or 1-888-702-9042

Former Dave & Buster's (Xpress COVID Testing) 6010 Richmond Ave., 77057 Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments not required

6010 Richmond Ave., 77057

Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Appointments not required

Kingwood Community Center (Xpress COVID Testing) 4102 Rustic Woods Dr., 77345 Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments not required

4102 Rustic Woods Dr., 77345

Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Appointments not required

Minute Maid Park, Lot C (DAVACO) 510 St. Emanuel St., 77002 Sat., Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 12-8 p.m. Appointments preferred via 510 St. Emanuel St., 77002 Sat., Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 12-8 p.m. Appointments preferred via mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643

510 St. Emanuel St., 77002

Sat., Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Thurs.-Fri., 12-8 p.m.

Appointments preferred via mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643

Advertisement

To find more locations and schedules can also be found on HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.