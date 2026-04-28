New Kinder Houston Area Survey identifies 'biggest problem' facing residents

The Brief The 45th annual Kinder Houston Area Survey reveals the economy is now the "biggest problem" facing the Greater Houston area. Residents also reported high levels of concern regarding extreme weather and industrial pollutants in their communities. The data highlights that strong community and professional connections are closely linked to better health, increased financial control, and a greater sense of safety.



The Rice University Kinder Institute for Urban Research has released the results of its 45th Annual Kinder Houston Area Survey, shedding light on the economic, environmental, and social issues most pressing to local residents.

Nearly 9,000 residents from Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery County were surveyed for the report.

Economic pressures and job confidence

The economy has emerged as the region's "biggest problem." According to the report, lower- and middle-income households are struggling the most right now.

By the numbers:

Confidence in the area's job prospects plummeted this year, with the percentage of residents rating job opportunities as "good" or "excellent" falling by more than 25%. That marks the sharpest single-year decline since the 1980s.

Additionally, 79% of households earning less than $25,000 annually reported they would be unable to cover an unexpected $400 expense.

Enduring environmental threats

Residents remain highly vigilant about the impacts of severe weather. Over 70% of respondents said they are concerned about flooding, extreme heat, wind and hail damage, and freezes.

The environmental worries extend beyond natural disasters. Residents are also wary of pollutants and contaminants from the built environment. More than 70% of residents expressed concern about nearby industries releasing pollutants into the air, water, or soil.

The importance of social connection

The survey reveals that social connections matter significantly for residents' wealth, health, and sense of safety. The report emphasizes that building community ties and personal connections can actively increase economic mobility and overall well-being.

About 4 in 10 residents slightly agreed that they have enough personal or professional connections to find a better job, get promoted or advance their careers. Sixteen percent strongly agreed, while the remaining percentage – about 4 in 10 slightly or strongly disagreed.

Crime and safety was the second "biggest-problem" respondents identified in the report. The survey found that social cohesion influences a person's feelings of safety more than the actual crime rates do.

Dig deeper

For a look at the full report and residents' feelings on the economy, environment and social connections, click here.