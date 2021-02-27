New Jersey plumbers drive to Houston to help people with broken pipes

Thousands of homes in Texas remain without running water after 2 weeks since a deadly winter storm paralyzed the state.

Hearing the tragic news, a couple of plumbers drove to Texas from New Jersey. According to Isaiah Pinnock, an apprentice with Mitchell’s Plumbing & Heating, the 1600-mile drive took almost 25 hours.

Cellphone video provided to FOX 26 shows Pinnock, and company owner Andrew Mitchell, packing a pickup truck in New Jersey. The plumbing team says they drove to Texas to help people in need.

"We are sensing desperation and we are reaching those people," said Pinnock.

The deadly winter storm caused thousands of pipes to burst throughout the state. While the damage isn’t noticeable outside homes, Mitchell says destruction is everywhere inside.

"It’s a silent destruction," said Mitchell. "These houses right here, you wouldn’t even know people have been without water for 2 weeks."

Advertisement

Mitchell and Pinnock arrived to Houston one week ago. According to the team, they have been helping fix up to 10 homes per day.

"All of the plumbers in the state of Texas, they’re backed up," said Marsala Mitchell, a customer in Sugar Land. "You’re God sent. You’re rescuing me and I appreciate that."

Pinnock says they sometimes give their customers help for free. Also, when projects are smaller, they give advice to cellphone video chats.

The team from New Jersey plans to keep helping Texans for the next few days, before making the long drive home.

"It’s a blessing to be a blessing," said Mitchell.