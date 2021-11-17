New images from the stage of Astroworld: Attorney believes 'Travis Scott could see what was going on'

A Houston attorney shared new images with FOX 26 from a recent site inspection at Astroworld.

"Immediately when you walk on, you get a really dark, eerie feeling like death occurred," said attorney Miriah Soliz from the Soliz Law Firm. "I felt like I was at a funeral standing on top of what was a gravesite for many."

The Soliz Law Firm represents more than 100 Astroworld concertgoers who are now seeking legal action against Apple, Live Nation, Travis Scott, and others.

Soliz shared with us images taken during the recent 3-day site inspection at the concert venue. In one of the videos provided from the stage, you can see from a vantage point similar to what the performers at Astroworld might have seen.

"When I was on the stage initially and looked out, I could tell immediately Travis Scott could see what was going on in the crowd," said Soliz. "You have a very good visual of the scene and all of the barricades and the exits on every side as long as you’re on top of that stage. It was very clear to me, very apparent immediately, he could see everything going on. There’s no way he couldn’t."

More than 50,000 people were at the festival almost two weeks ago. As Travis Scott performed, the crowd surged towards the stage out of control. 10 people were killed and dozens were injured.

According to preliminary findings from The Soliz Law Firm, the "pit" area in front of stage 1 was too small. Medical treatment areas weren’t easily accessible for those closest to the stage. In addition, they claim the festival didn’t have enough security or medical personnel.

"The biggest thing I noticed was 1, the amount of people that couldn’t fit in that small space.," said Soliz. "And 2, the [insufficient] amount of medical personnel, medical tents, and security."