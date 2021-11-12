Attorney Ben Crump files lawsuits for more than 200 people, against Astroworld Music Festival

A new round of lawsuits is coming in response to the deadly Astroworld Music Festival that left nine people dead.

Noted personal-injury attorney Ben Crump, Friday, filed more than 90 suits, representing more than 200 people, who say they were harmed at the show.

MORE: Astroworld death toll now 9 after hospitalized college student dies

Some appeared with Crump to tell their harrowing stories of survival.

"I remember being crushed from every side, by human bodies all around me," remembers Uniqua Smith. Dishon Issac says, "The feeling was like someone coming from behind you, and bear-hugging as hard as they possibly can."

Standing from a wheelchair, to speak, Gertrude Doughtery shares how she was injured, "I fell to the ground, on my back. I was walked-on. If it wasn't for my brother, I probably wouldn't even be here today."

THE VICTIMS: What we know about the 9 lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

One by one, they told their stories of going to and escaping from the Astroworld festival.

On the steps of the Harris County Civil Courthouse, Crump says he is bringing suits from people who say they were injured and traumatized by the music festival.

"They never fathomed that it would be the worst nightmare of their life," he says.

The suits allege the shared experience of concert-goers represents a failure of responsibility on every level.

"This lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it's about making sure that the promoters and the organizers cannot ever allow this to happen in the future," says Crump.

SHOCKING DETAILS: 'No control': Houston Fire Dept. logs of Astroworld paint disturbing picture

Corpus Christi attorney Alex Hilliard is co-counsel and says festival promoters are in the hot-seat.

"They are legally required, as the organizers, the risk directors, the security personnel, to protect 50,000 people and they didn't have a plan," charges Hilliard.

VICTIM TIMELINE: 70 minutes at Astroworld: A countdown to catastrophe

Advertisement

The festival does, however, have a 56-page operation plan that purports to address some of those questions. The coming months will help determine if the plan, and the people charged with following it, went far enough.