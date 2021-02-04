New campaign launched to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among Harris Co. minorities

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a new campaign designed to address hesitancy among county residents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new campaign called "Stay Smart, Do Your Part" will push Harris County residents to learn more about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, staying home and avoiding gatherings. The Stay Smart, Do Your Part campaign is aimed at highlighting the community's role in helping the region to recover from the pandemic and get the economy moving again.

"Each of us who live in Harris County are interconnected and we can only reach herd immunity if those who are still undecided about receiving the COVID-19 take action to protect themselves and their neighbors," said Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The Stay Smart, Do Your Part campaign also takes aim at communities of color in Harris County. According to a recent national survey consisting of minority groups and supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, almost 40% of respondents would refuse vaccination if offered one today or are undecided about whether they would accept getting a vaccine at some point.

"People of color have been hit the hardest by this virus and it is worrisome that research indicates they are also those who are least likely to get vaccinated," said Judge Hidalgo. "Even as we wait for vaccine supply chains to catch up, we must lay the groundwork now to make sure we’re engaging with residents who are hesitant or undecided about the safety and efficacy of vaccines so they can stay smart and do their part."

The county launched a new "Smart Waitlist" system that allows residents to be placed on a waitlist and selected randomly once vaccines and appointments are available. The waitlist is available via the vaccine information link on ReadyHarris.org.

Residents without internet access can also call 832-927-8787 between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday to register. Registrants on the waitlist will instead be selected through a prioritization and randomization process in accordance with state guidelines.