The Brief RODEOHOUSTON 2025 has a new face in the barrel! John Harrison, a seasoned rodeo performer with 12 National Finals Rodeo appearances, has been announced as the next barrelman. Harrison will be stepping into the legendary shoes of Leon Coffee, who retired after the 2024 Rodeo. Coffee himself played a role in selecting Harrison for the position. Fans can look forward to seeing Harrison perform at RODEOHOUSTON, which kicks off on March 4, 2025.



John Harrison (left) and Leon Coffee (right). Photo courtesy: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Coffee, who retired from the barrel after the 2024 Rodeo, had a significant hand in selecting his successor.

"John is the perfect addition to RODEOHOUSTON," Coffee said. "He's incredibly talented and will bring a fresh energy to the arena."

Harrison expressed his excitement about joining the RODEOHOUSTON family. "It's a dream come true," he said. "Following in Leon Coffee's footsteps is both an honor and a challenge I'm ready to embrace."

RODEOHOUSTON kicks off on March 4, 2025. Be sure to mark your calendar and get ready for an unforgettable experience!