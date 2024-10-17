New barrelman announced for 2025 RODEOHOUSTON
HOUSTON - The wait is over! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced John Harrison as the new RODEOHOUSTON barrelman for the 2025 event.
Harrison, a seasoned pro with 12 National Finals Rodeo appearances under his belt, will be taking over the role from the legendary Leon Coffee.
John Harrison (left) and Leon Coffee (right). Photo courtesy: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Coffee, who retired from the barrel after the 2024 Rodeo, had a significant hand in selecting his successor.
"John is the perfect addition to RODEOHOUSTON," Coffee said. "He's incredibly talented and will bring a fresh energy to the arena."
Harrison expressed his excitement about joining the RODEOHOUSTON family. "It's a dream come true," he said. "Following in Leon Coffee's footsteps is both an honor and a challenge I'm ready to embrace."
RODEOHOUSTON kicks off on March 4, 2025. Be sure to mark your calendar and get ready for an unforgettable experience!