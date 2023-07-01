A new month means new shows and movies coming out on Netflix.

The streaming service will be releasing more than 40 new shows and movies in July. So watch out for some new original Netflix series, recent releases, as well as some old classics we all know and love.

Here is a list of some of the new content you can see this month.

July 1

Bridesmaids

Determined to outdo an overbearing bridesmaid, an inept but well-meaning maid of honor nearly ruins her best friend's wedding.

The Huntsman: Winter's War

After a devastating betrayal, kindhearted queen Freya unleashes wicked powers and wages war against love, which warriors Eric and Sara fall victim to.

The Karate Kid trilogy (1984)

When a bullied teen befriends an unassuming martial arts master, he’ll learn life lessons and cool moves to beat back his merciless rivals.

Kick-Ass

Inspired by comic books, high school student Dave Lizewski transforms himself into a masked crime-fighter and becomes an Internet sensation.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Headstrong Elizabeth Bennet and proud Mr. Darcy dance around their feelings in this Jane Austen adaptation.

Rush Hour 1, 2, 3

A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective flown in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador's kidnapped daughter.

Titanic

This cinematic spectacle and the multi-Oscar award-winning film follow society girl Rose and penniless artist Jack as they fall in love just as tragedy strikes.

July 3

Unknown

Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. A film premieres weekly venturing into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera.

July 6

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 2 Part 1

With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she's charged with murder.

July 7

The Out-Laws

Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

July 12

Quarterback

Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season.

July 14

Bird Box Barcelona

Bird Box Barcelona is an expansion of the original film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Five Star Chef

Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London's luxurious Langham Hotel.

July 16

Ride Along

When his motormouthed future brother-in-law enters the police academy, a veteran Atlanta cop takes him on a ride-along that he quickly comes to regret.

July 21

They Cloned Tyrone

An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.

July 24

Big Eyes

A shy artist struggles to step out of her controlling husband's shadow as he passes off her uniquely mesmerizing paintings as his own.

Dew Drop Diaries

From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies-in-training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.

July 27

Happiness For Beginners

Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the "Adventure of a Lifetime" with the hope of learning how to live — and love — again.

The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 2

Destiny brought them together. Dangerous forces are trying to tear them apart. Geralt and Yennefer fight to keep Ciri safe as war brews on the Continent.

July 28

A Perfect Story

When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way.

How to Become a Cult Leader

Disguised as a guidebook for capturing a devoted cult following, this docuseries takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of six famed flock leaders.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

An ordinary teen moves to Paris and becomes a powerful superhero who must join forces with her polar opposite to save the city from a scheming villain.

July 29

The Uncanny Counter, Season 2

Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters continue their battle against evil demons who feed on humans.

