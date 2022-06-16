NCIS agent found guilty after getting involved with target of counterterrorism investigation

article

A former Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agent has been convicted in Texas for corruption after she began an illicit relationship with the subject of a counterterrorism investigation.

Leatrice Malika DeBruhl-Daniels was a veteran NCIS special agent working in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. While there, she met Nadal Diya, a Syrian businessman looking to secure a visa to the United States.

MORE ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

DeBruhl-Daniels, 48, used her position to get information on Diya's visa status. In return, Diya, 49, provided her with gifts such as an expensive birthday party in his home, almost $1,400 in cash, and he promised to give her son a job at his company.

The relationship then grew to be sexual.

During that time, DeBruhl-Daniels shared classified information with Diya. She informed him that he was the target of a counterterrorism investigation and if he came to the U.S. he would be arrested.

MORE WORLD NEWS

In late Dec. 2017, DeBruhl-Daniels was interviewed by federal agents about Diya. She didn't reveal anything about their relationship or the gifts she received in exchange for private information. She visited Diya after and coached him on what to say in an interview.

In May 2018, Debruhl-Daniels flew to Hawai'i for a highly-sensitive and coveted job. When she learned she would not get the position, she confessed to her relationship and with Diya.

NCIS then led the investigation into Debruhl-Daniels and Diya with the help of Homeland Security Investigations in Houston, the FBI, the Department of Commerce, and the Department of State.

RELATED: FBI conducted investigation, seized evidence at Houston Health Department

During a subsequent six-day trial, a federal jury heard from 16 government witnesses, which included numerous agents and Diya himself, who previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

DeBruhl-Daniels testified in her own defense. She claimed the classified information she revealed to Diya was public information.

MORE NATIONAL NEWS

She also tried to convince the jury that she did not have an obligation to reveal any details of her personal relationship with Diya or what she disclosed to him.

The jury did not believe her claims and deliberated for less than three hours before finding her guilty.

DeBruhl-Daniels was convicted in the Southern District of Texas for obstructing justice, making false statements, and accepting money and gifts for official acts.

RELATED: Woman defrauds more than $600,000 with therapist ex-husband's Medicaid number

She could face 20 years for each of the four obstruction counts, five years for each of the six false statement counts of conviction, another eight for false statement with terrorism enhancement, and two years for the bribery conviction.

DeBruhl-Daniels is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15 and is remanded to custody until then.