FBI conducts investigation at Houston Health Department

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on-site at the Houston Health Department Wednesday.

FBI officials confirmed to FOX 26 that they are at the health department's Bureau of Vital Statistics facility on 8000 North Stadium Drive "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity."

According to the Health Department, the investigation involves "allegations concerning a Health Department marketing vendor and employee conduct."

It's unknown what the allegations are at this time, but the city says it is cooperating with the FBI's investigation.

The Bureau of Vital Statistics maintains records of births, deaths, and fetal deaths that happen within the city limits of Houston.

Among its core functions is providing birth and death certificates to the general public.

The Houston Health Department released the following statement:

"The FBI executed a search warrant at the Houston Health Department’s administrative offices on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The investigation involves allegations concerning a Health Department marketing vendor and employee conduct. The City of Houston is fully cooperating and does not comment on ongoing investigations."

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.