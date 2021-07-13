National French Fry Day highlights a consumer favorite

Whether you eat them, or not, almost everyone 'loves' french fries. True story. A recent survey pegged the number at more than 99%, which is reason to celebrate National French Fry Day. That same survey noted Americans eat 30 pounds of French fries, per person, per year, and we're rather particular about what makes a good one.

While a third of consumers choose McDonald's fries over all others, most agree the 'perfect fry' has particular qualities. For the details, we turn to chef Shannen Tune, from Katy's Craft Burger.

"Having a good french fry, that's crispy, that's not gonna' be soggy or really salty, that's perfectly seasoned, that has the right texture, is really important," he says.

Tune has been fine-tuning his french fry recipe for years. He starts with hand-cut potatoes, blanched in oil to draw out some of the moisture, then fried a second time, when they're ordered.

"Doing a double-fry gives you a crispy fry, that fries fast," he says.

When they're done, after three minutes in the hot oil, Tune says they make a distinctive sound as they're tossed into a bowl to ensure they're cooked right.

And when they're done right, "I think fries make any occasion better," says Tune. "It's just hot and simple to eat and salty; it just complements everything."

