Murder victim's father shot, killed at same location as his son in SE Houston: police

Houston police are investigating after a shooting took the life of a father on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on the 8200 block of Swiss Line around 7:45 p.m.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said it was reported a father and mother pulled up in a vehicle to their son's home who was killed in a separate shooting on Monday.

Crowson said the father and mother stopped in front of the house.

That's when, authorities said, a dark vehicle pulled up and four to five masked suspects got out, and started shooting into the vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Crowson said the father was transported by ambulance in stable condition, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mother was not injured.

Crowson said the father and mother were coming to their son's house to retrieve a vehicle on the property.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

It's also unclear if the two shootings are connected.