Argument between two men ends in deadly shooting in Tomball, sheriff says

A man is dead after he was shot during an argument early Wednesday morning in Tomball.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident it happened in the 24700 block of Oconee, where Precinct 4 deputies responded.

According to authorities, a man admitted to deputies that he shot his friend in the stomach.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the two men got into a verbal argument when one of them left to retrieve a gun. When he returned, both males argued again, and the armed man shot the other.

The victim, identified as a white man in his early 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

The alleged gunman, who is also a white male in his 40s, was detained at the scene.

HCSO Homicide and CSU are leading the investigation.