Grandmother distraught after 9-year-old shot, killed allegedly by mother's ex-boyfriend

As more details emerge about Monday’s tragic shooting, we’re hearing from little Khylie Sorells' grandmother after the 9-year-old was shot and killed and her mom Brittany Sorrells was shot and survived.

BACKGROUND: 9-year-old girl 'executed' by mom's ex-boyfriend in Heights, police say

Brittany's ex-boyfriend is now in jail, charged with Khylie’s murder.

"It’s just a hurtful process, and we’re devastated," cries Khylie’s grandmother Tracy Sorrells.

In fact, Sorrells says her heart is broken after her daughter Brittany was shot in the shoulder and survived and her granddaughter Khylie was shot in the head and killed.

"It’s a nightmare, not sleeping, not eating," Tracy Sorrells says.

Brittany was watching a movie with her three daughters Monday night just before 10:00 p.m. and according to court records, her apartment door was unlocked for her cousin, who lives with her.

That’s when she says her ex-boyfriend Jeremiah Jones came in, demanded his television, ripped it from the wall, and placed it near the front door.

Court documents say Brittany handed over her cell phone after Jones ordered her to and, "he immediately walked back to the bedroom where (Khylie) was…(Brittany) heard two gunshots…saw (Jones) exit the bedroom…he (shot her)…then left the apartment."

MORE: Man wanted for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter arrested, claims he didn't do it

Before Jones was captured by HPD SWAT officers Tuesday evening he told me and Community Activist Quanell X he didn’t do it. Jones claimed he was at a Shell on Rankin Road at I-45 at 9:35 p.m. and Exxon at 17503 North Freeway at 10:05 p.m. that night.

"I was at a gas station on camera minutes before they say, probably 15 to 20 minutes before this happened," Jones says.

"His presence was verified, but what was not verified was the exact timing," says Quanell X.

In other words, did he have time to make it to the gas stations and carry out the deadly shooting? Quanell didn’t time it out, but he did tell Jones to turn himself in after he was contacted by Jones several times.

"I'm happy that he got turned in, but I’m heartbroken that a 9-year-old child was killed in cold blood. For no justifiable reason under the sun should you kill a child," says the activist.

When asked if Jones seemed to lack emotion regarding little Khylie’s murder Quanell answered.

"I did expect his attitude to be a little more angry and aggressive that he’s accused of killing a child he said he loved, but I didn’t sense that," he said.

Brittany’s mom, meanwhile, says her daughter is 100% sure it was Jones.

"She was looking at him. They were talking, and he got upset and couldn’t take no for an answer".

Jones who was out on bond for several felony charges dated Brittany Sorrells for 8 months, and they broke up 2 months ago.

MORE: Convicted felon accused of killing 9-year-old girl was free from jail on multiple felony bonds

Her mom says Brittany secured a restraining order because she says Jones was constantly threatening her daughter and according to court records Jones went to Brittany’s "apartment last week with a gun and threatened to kill her".

This grieving grandmother says she plans to fight for a law to be put into place in her granddaughter’s honor that would make the punishment for repeated threats carry the same weight as if they actually carried it out.

"She called 911. She reported the threats," says Tracy Sorrells. "Things have to change...I’m trusting God. I know my granddaughter is an angel."