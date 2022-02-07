Murder suspect in deadly crash during Houston police chase gets $250K bond

article

Bond has been set at $250,000 for the man involved in a deadly crash during a Houston police chase.

Cameron Rogers is charged with murder and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

DETAILS: Innocent driver dies in crash with chase suspect in west Houston, police say

Rogers, 20, was released from the hospital and booked into the Harris County Jail on Tuesday before appearing in probable cause court.

After the Harris County District Attorney Office requested a $500,000 bond and his public defender requested a $10,000 bond, the judge settled for a $250,000 bond.

Rogers was also given conditions upon release. Rogers would have to wear a GPS monitor and be under curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Rogers' arraignment is set for Wednesday.

Houston Police say an officer attempted to talk to three people in a white Cadillac STS that was parked illegally at a Chevron gas station in west Houston just after midnight Monday.

Before the officer could get close, the car sped off. Houston Police say a chase ensued down Richmond Ave. The vehicle turned on Wilcrest Drive, and the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

That's when authorities say the fleeing suspects ran a red light and crashed into an innocent driver, killing him. The family of the innocent driver has identified him as 35-year-old Carl Wiley.