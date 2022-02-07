Innocent driver dies in crash with chase suspect in west Houston, police say

An innocent driver died in a crash with a suspect who was fleeing from police in west Houston, authorities say.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wilcrest Drive and Meadowglen Lane early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident began around 12:15 a.m. when an HPD officer observed a suspicious vehicle and a man outside of the car who had an open container at a gas station on Richmond Avenue.

Police say the officer approached the vehicle on foot, and the driver took off with two other people inside. The male with the open container did not get into the vehicle and stayed at the gas station, authorities say.

According to HPD, the officer pursued the vehicle with their lights on, but the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

As the officer approached the intersection of Wilcrest and Meadowglen, the officer came across a crash involving the suspect vehicle.

Police say the officer approached and saw the occupants of the suspect vehicle getting out and sitting down on the curb.

"At this time, the investigation is still underway. However, the suspect vehicle did strike a citizen vehicle who was traveling through the intersection at Meadowglen and Wilcrest. And unfortunately, that the occupant of that vehicle is deceased at this time," said HPD Assistant Chief Belina Null.

The victim was described only as a male.

Prior to the crash, authorities say, the suspect vehicle was traveling northbound on Wilcrest and the other vehicle was going eastbound through the intersection.

Police say witnesses saw the crash, and it is believed at this time that the suspect ran the light and the other driver had the right of way.

The suspect driving the car was described only as a 20-year-old male. The passengers in the car were a male and female, and their roles in all of this are unknown at this time. All three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.