Multi-month investigation ends with suspect behind bars in League City

The Brief According to a release from the Pearland Police Department, authorities conducted a seven-month investigation into Azeez Aweda from Houston for burglary of motor vehicles, theft, and credit card fraud. Officials said Aweda targeted victims at gym facilities, stealing wallets and credit cards from their lockers, and then used disguises, including clothing changes, masks, and a limp, to commit fraudulent transactions at H-E-B stores across multiple Texas counties. Aweda was arrested and charged with fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information – ten items or more but less than fifty.



A suspect is behind bars following a multi-month investigation, officials said.

Houston man arrested following multi-month investigation

What we know:

According to a release from the Pearland Police Department, authorities conducted a seven-month investigation into Azeez Aweda from Houston for burglary of motor vehicles, theft, and credit card fraud.

Azeez Aweda

Officials said Aweda targeted victims at gym facilities, stealing wallets and credit cards from their lockers, and then used disguises, including clothing changes, masks, and a limp, to commit fraudulent transactions at H-E-B stores across multiple Texas counties.

Surveillance and transaction records linked Aweda to repeated offenses in Pearland, League City, Spring, Pasadena, Webster, and Houston, officials said.

During a traffic stop by the League City Police Department, officials said multiple stolen credit cards, gift cards, disguises, mail, bolt cutters, and a magnetic stripe card reader used for card cloning were recovered. The investigation confirmed that Aweda fraudulently possessed and used 24 credit cards belonging to nine victims, demonstrating a deliberate and organized criminal scheme.

Aweda was arrested on April 29 and charged with fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information – ten items or more but less than 50.

Officials said Aweda bonded out of jail on May 3 on a $125,000 bond.

What they're saying:

"We believe there are more victims, and we are asking for the public’s help. The Pearland Police Department is asking that if you visited an LA Fitness or EOS Fitness in the Pearland or Houston area between October 2025 and April 2026 and had a credit card used without your authorization at an HEB, please contact the Pearland Police Department Criminal Investigation Tip Line at 281-997-4211."