Houston weather: Hotter days ahead this week

The Brief Hotter days ahead with temperatures near 90 Drier weather after a wet start to May Steamy humidity builds into the weekend



The warm temperatures are here in the Houston area for the next several days this week following a wet start to the week.

HOTTER DAYS RETURN

Temperatures have quickly warmed into the middle 80s for many spots this afternoon with light winds. It’ll feel warmer, but with lower humidity. Even warmer days return Wednesday through this weekend. As temperatures soar close to 90°, remember to take breaks and drink plenty of water if you are working outside this week.

RAIN-FREE STRETCH

A stable weather pattern sets up through the rest of the week, keeping rain chances less than 10%. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with just a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs climb toward the upper 80s to near 90. The only issue will be the chance for light ozone pollution typical for this time of year.

STEAMY WEEKEND AHEAD

Humidity surges back by the weekend, bringing that classic early-summer feel. Mornings will turn muggy, and afternoons will feel hotter with increased moisture in the air. While rain remains limited, the combination of heat and humidity will make isolated storms possible by Sunday. Storms are more likely early next week.

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