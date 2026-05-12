Harris County Sheriff's Office investigating allegations involving former Tomball ISD employee

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it's looking into allegations that a former Tomball ISD employee sexually abused a student. Investigators say this might have happened while the employee was still with the district. In a separate statement, Tomball ISD confirmed the investigation, but said during the teacher's time with the district, they received no complaints.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it's looking into allegations that a former Tomball ISD employee sexually abused a student.

Former Tomball ISD employee under investigation by Harris County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

Investigators say this might have happened while the employee was still with the district.

No charges have been filed yet, so we are not naming the person.

In a separate statement, Tomball ISD confirmed the investigation, but said during the teacher's time with the district, they received no complaints.

Investigators will send their findings to a grand jury.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when those findings will be presented to the grand jury.