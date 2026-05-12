Harris County Sheriff's Office investigating allegations involving former Tomball ISD employee
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it's looking into allegations that a former Tomball ISD employee sexually abused a student.
Former Tomball ISD employee under investigation by Harris County Sheriff's Office
What we know:
Investigators say this might have happened while the employee was still with the district.
No charges have been filed yet, so we are not naming the person.
In a separate statement, Tomball ISD confirmed the investigation, but said during the teacher's time with the district, they received no complaints.
Investigators will send their findings to a grand jury.
What we don't know:
It's unclear when those findings will be presented to the grand jury.
The Source: Tomball ISD statement, Harris County Sheriff's Office statement