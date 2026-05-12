Expand / Collapse search

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigating allegations involving former Tomball ISD employee

By
Published  May 12, 2026 4:48pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it's looking into allegations that a former Tomball ISD employee sexually abused a student.
    • Investigators say this might have happened while the employee was still with the district.
    • In a separate statement, Tomball ISD confirmed the investigation, but said during the teacher's time with the district, they received no complaints.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it's looking into allegations that a former Tomball ISD employee sexually abused a student.

Former Tomball ISD employee under investigation by Harris County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

Investigators say this might have happened while the employee was still with the district.

No charges have been filed yet, so we are not naming the person.

In a separate statement, Tomball ISD confirmed the investigation, but said during the teacher's time with the district, they received no complaints.

Investigators will send their findings to a grand jury. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear when those findings will be presented to the grand jury. 

The Source: Tomball ISD statement, Harris County Sheriff's Office statement

Harris CountyTomballNewsCrime and Public Safety