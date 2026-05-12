Is your child safe? What 'The Candyman' arrest reveals about the digital gap in our neighborhoods

The Brief A 65-year-old man known as "The Candyman" was arrested in a Precinct 4 sting after allegedly using his neighborhood reputation to solicit a 13-year-old girl via social media. Expert Mike Nutter highlights that while kids view sharing social handles as a "digital handshake," predators use that access to bypass parental supervision. The story shifts from a local crime report to a parent's guide, focusing on AI monitoring tools and the urgent need for better parent-child communication.



The arrest of a 65-year-old Montgomery County man accused of soliciting a minor has sparked a renewed conversation among educators and child advocates over the widening digital gap between parents and their tech-savvy children.

What we know:

Brian W. Blaine, known in his Woodlands-area neighborhood as "The Candyman" for his habit of distributing sweets to local children, was taken into custody Friday. Authorities allege Blaine sent explicit social media messages to a 13-year-old girl, eventually attempting to arrange a meeting at a local elementary school for sex.

Brian Blaine

While the case ended in an arrest after the teenager alerted her parents, experts say the incident highlights a dangerous issue: the ease with which predators can exploit the routine digital habits of minors.

What they're saying:

"We are basically giving these kids a phone and giving them access to the entire world," said Mike Nutter, an Ohio school superintendent and safety advocate. "These kids aren't ready for those types of decisions. Their brains aren't fully formed, and they need guidance to navigate the pitfalls of the world they live in."

The investigation began after the victim told her parents about the disturbing messages. Detectives with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office later posed as the child online to arrange the meeting, arresting Blaine at the location.

The ease of the initial contact, a simple exchange of social media handles in a suburban subdivision, is what child safety experts find most concerning. For many teenagers, sharing a social media profile is a modern digital handshake, often viewed with less caution than sharing a phone number or home address.

To combat this, some parents are turning to emerging AI-driven technologies.

Tools like CyberSafely are designed to act as a digital tripwire, monitoring keystrokes across platforms to alert parents to "trigger words" associated with predatory behavior or drug use.

However, Nutter argues that while technology can provide a safety net, it cannot replace effective parent-child communication.

"The beauty of these tools is that they provide an alert, so parents can have a conversation," Nutter said. "And they need our help as parents to say here's the appropriate use of this, this is not the appropriate use of this and when things like this happen, you need to let me know."

Blaine appeared in court Monday and is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman indicated that investigators believe there may be additional victims and urged anyone with information to contact his office.