A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a bizarre crash in Houston on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the crash occurred on Highway 288 and Holcombe around 4 p.m.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was traveling on Highway 288 when he exited onto the flyover.

At the same time, officials said the motorcyclist exited the opposite way.

Witnesses told authorities the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed, ejecting the motorcyclist off the overpass, and landing on the deputies' roof of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

We're told the deputy suffered no injuries and is said to be OK.

The crash is under investigation by the Houston Police Department.