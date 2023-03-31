An investigation is ongoing after a Houston Astros MLB All-Star's home was broken into on MLB Opening Day.

Details are limited at this time, but according to reports Astros second baseman and infielder Jose Altuve had his home burglarized on Thursday evening.

Police say they are currently looking for two suspects, but cannot provide any further descriptions.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.