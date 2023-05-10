Mother's Day is one of the most celebrated holidays in the United States, so it only makes sense many places will be serving up deals and freebies.

Mothers everywhere deserve to have a treat on Mother's Day. Restaurants and establishments around town are offering some free stuff for moms to enjoy along with deals and discounts.

Here are a few places around the Houston area where mom can get score some freebies.

Treat mom to some free Pluckers wings for Mother’s Day! Pluckers Club members just have to show their server that they’re a member and mom gets a meal, including an entree, side, and non-alcoholic drink for free! Also, computer the "Mother Plucker" app challenge and earn 25 Pluckers Club points when you bring mom in on Mother’s Day.

Take mom to the Bayou Bend Collection for a day surrounded by nature, art, and music! All moms get in free and everyone will get a complimentary cookie, lemonade, and water.

Saturday, May 13 | Music by guitar and fiddle player Mark Seale*

Sunday, May 14 | Music by harpist Hope Cowan*

Mom gets to eat free and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine when you take her out to eat at Phat Eatery. When you purchase an entree of equal value or more, mom gets to sit back and enjoy a free meal.

Signage at a KFC restaurant in Elmont, New York, US, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter that missed the average analyst estimate. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Enjoy a chicken nugget meal option for free from KFC on Mother’s Day. The chicken franchise is giving away free 12-piece nuggets when patrons order the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal available on the KFC mobile app or kfc.com starting May 10 through Mother’s Day, May 14, the company said in a release.

One Houston water park is offering a splash of a good time for moms on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 14, all moms will receive free admission to the park with the purchase of a regular ticket at the ticket window.

"Mother's Day is all about celebrating the special women in our lives, and we wanted to do something extra special for them this year," said Typhoon Texas Houston General Manager, Jesse Benavidez. "We invite families to come out to the park and enjoy a day of fun in the sun while treating mom to a special day she'll never forget."

Typhoon Texas Houston will be open on Mother's Day from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information on the park and this special Mother's Day offer, click here.