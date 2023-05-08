Celebrate Mother's Day with free admission for moms at Typhoon Texas Houston Water Park

article

One Houston water park is offering a splash of a good time for moms on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 14, all moms will receive free admission to the park with the purchase of a regular ticket at the ticket window.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"Mother's Day is all about celebrating the special women in our lives, and we wanted to do something extra special for them this year," said Typhoon Texas Houston General Manager, Jesse Benavidez. "We invite families to come out to the park and enjoy a day of fun in the sun while treating mom to a special day she'll never forget."

Typhoon Texas Houston is known for its thrilling water rides, lazy river, wave pool, and attractions for all ages. With this special offer, families can enjoy all the park has to offer while making lasting memories with their loved ones.

"We understand the importance of family and we want to provide an opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a day at the park," added Benavidez. "We hope this special offer will encourage families to come out and celebrate mom in a fun and exciting way."

Typhoon Texas Houston will be open on Mother's Day from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information on the park and this special Mother's Day offer, click here.