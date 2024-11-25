Mother seeks justice for son killed in Houston police chase, demands change

The Brief April Joubert sues the City of Houston and its police over her son Chaz's death due to a police chase. The crash also injured a teenager; Joubert seeks justice and policy reform to prevent further tragedies. Despite the policy changes after an officer's loss, Joubert fights for her son's memory and lasting change.



April Joubert is on a quest to ensure that her son's death will not be in vain.

Her only son, Chaz Joubert, 27, was tragically killed in a car crash caused by a suspect fleeing police at high speeds in June 2022. Joubert was driving for Lyft at the time of his death. He was also a welder and had just received his CDL license to drive trucks days before.

Photo of Chaz Joubert, Sr. The 27-year-old was killed in a deadly car crash that began as a police chase in Southwest Houston June 2022.

In November 2022, the families of Joubert and a teenage passenger who was severely injured in the crash initiated legal action against the City of Houston and its police department. The lawsuit contended that the deadly chase involving the Houston Police Department (HPD) could have been avoided.

"It changed our life completely. It's hard to be around each other. Because he's not there with us," said April Joubert about the void left by her son's absence.

On the night of the incident, HPD reported that 27-year-old Yasmir Reyes evaded officers at more than double the speed limit on the southbound freeway feeder near the Beltway. Police said Reyes drove a black sedan into Chaz Joubert's Chevy Malibu. The crash also left the teen passenger, who was in the backseat, with serious injuries.

Yasmir Reyes, suspect in the June 2022 HPD chase that resulted in the death of Chaz Joubert (booking photo)

As the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Joubert family was set to expire on November 24, 2024, the representing attorney retired, leading April Joubert to seek an extension. "Monday I'm going to file papers to ask for an extension with the federal judge, because no one has time to look at the case, to take the case. No one wants to go against the city of Houston or the police department," Joubert said.

Photo of April Joubert and her son Chaz Joubert (family photo)

Dangerous police chases have spurred action within HPD. Fifteen months following Chaz Joubert’s death, former Chief Troy Finner announced policy changes in police pursuits, aiming to decrease danger to officers and civilians. This update came in the wake of a tragic chase that resulted in the death of Sgt. Ricky Collins' mother, Gloria Collins, is in southeast Houston.

April Joubert persists in seeking justice and reform, "I understand people are committing crimes. But if the crime is not so bad, take the license plate number. When this officer lost his mom, and no disrespect. When he lost his mom, then they wanted to revise it."

Determined to ensure her son's legacy leads to systemic improvement, Joubert stated, "I want them always to remember Chaz Joubert. He was somebody."

The suspect, Yasmir Reyes, remains in jail awaiting trial. Joubert's hope is that an attorney steps forward to champion her civil lawsuit, seeking closure and change following her devastating loss.