Mother, child shot in apparent road rage shooting in Houston

A woman and a boy are recovering after being shot in an apparent road rage incident in Houston.



Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 12600 block of North Featherwood Drive just before 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a boy with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and thumb.



Police said it was reported that a male driver, his girlfriend, who was in the front seat, and her two children, who were in the back seat, were in a truck leaving a restaurant when the pulled out onto Fuqua Street and headed east.



That’s when, authorities said, a Buick with no headlights on, which was headed in the same direction, almost collided with the family.



Police stated that a small fight between the two occurred but they didn’t crash.



Authorities said the man and his family tried to stay away from the Buick and there was no other incidents after the small fight.

Both vehicles started heading east and the truck ended up passing the Buick.



That’s when the male driver of the truck started to hear gunfire and found the mother and her child shot.

Both were taken to the hospital via ambulance and are expected to survive, police said.



Police said the suspects fled the scene in possibly a white cream colored Buick with chrome rims.



If you have any information on this case, contact Houston police.



The investigation is ongoing.

