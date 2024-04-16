Summer is typically the time of year when families enjoy numerous outdoor activities, like swimming, cookouts, outings at an event, and other seasonal pastimes. However, along with these activities come the heat, humidity, and … those pesky mosquitoes!

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announced the start of the 2024 mosquito season during a press conference on Tuesday, April 16 at the department’s Mosquito and Vector Control Division (MVCD).

HCPH Executive Director Barbie Robinson and MVCD Director Maximea "Max" Vigilant kicked off the event.

MVCD conducted a brief media tour of its facility to showcase the services it provides to track and control mosquito-borne diseases throughout Harris County.

HCPH reminds all residents to do their part to control the mosquito population and prevent the spread of mosquito-borne disease by practicing simple prevention measures.

Summer’s hot and humid conditions in the Texas Gulf Coast region create the perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes, and Harris County is home to about 56 different species. However, only a few mosquito species can carry diseases that make people sick, cause birth defects or can even be fatal in a few extreme cases. Residents can take a few simple steps (e.g., "tip, toss, take action") to protect themselves and their loved ones from mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus (WNV), St. Louis encephalitis (SLE), chikungunya or Zika virus.