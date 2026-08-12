Manvel mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

The Brief A mosquito trap test positive for West Nile Virus after it was collected on Wednesday. Mosquito Control will be increasing treatment in the testing area for the next few days. Symptoms of West Nile Virus can vary from body aches and vomiting to disorientation and muscle weakness.



Mosquito Control will be conducting extra treatment in the Manvel area after a mosquito trap in the city tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Manvel: Mosquito trap positive for West Nile Virus

What we know:

According to Brazoria County's public notice, the mosquitoes were collected from a trap on Croix Road and Oak Crest Parkway and tested on Wednesday.

Officials say Mosquito Control will treat the area twice a night for the next three nights, then the area will be retested next week.

What is West Nile Virus?

Dig deeper:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says West Nile Virus tends to come from the bite of an infected mosquito during mosquito season, typically between June and October.

Symptoms can vary from body aches and vomiting to disorientation and muscle weakness. The symptoms tend to be noticeable 2–6 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

What you can do:

Protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites by following the 4 "Ds" of mosquito safety:

Avoid Dusk and Dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Drain standing water around your property.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when feasible.

Defend yourself by using repellent containing DEET or other CDC-approved mosquito repellents.

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