Fort Bend County confirms first human case of West Nile Virus in 2026

The Brief Fort Bend County officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus. According to a release, the individual resides in zip code 77478. West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.



Fort Bend County officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus.

First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Fort Bend County

What they're saying:

According to a release, the individual resides in zip code 77478.

Officials said no additional information will be released to protect the patient's privacy.

"This confirmed human case underscores the importance of preventing mosquito bites, as mosquitoes can spread diseases such as West Nile virus and dengue," said Dr. Letosha Gale-Lowe, Director and Local Health Authority for Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. "The best way to protect yourself and your family is to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing outdoors, eliminate standing water around your home and avoid being outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active."

What is West Nile Virus?:

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with the virus experience no symptoms. About one in five people develop a fever with symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. In rare cases, the virus can cause serious neurological illness, particularly in adults over age 60 and people with certain underlying medical conditions.

Fort Bend County's Mosquito and Vector Control Program conducts year-round mosquito surveillance throughout the county to monitor mosquito populations and test for West Nile virus activity. Positive mosquito samples help guide targeted mosquito control efforts, including surveillance and treatment where appropriate.

What you can do:

Protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites by following the 4 "Ds" of mosquito safety:

• Avoid Dusk and Dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• Drain standing water around your property.

• Dress in long sleeves and long pants when feasible.

• Defend yourself by using repellent containing DEET or other CDC-approved mosquito repellents.