Surveillance video of car wash shooting suspect in southeast Houston released

The Brief A 43-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot during an attempted robbery at a car wash on Sabo Road on July 17. Police report the suspect shot at a Harris County Precinct 2 Deputy Constable who heard the gunshots. Houston police have released surveillance video and sketches to help identify the young male suspect.



Houston police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man during an attempted car wash robbery and then shot at a Harris County constable deputy.

New surveillance video and composite sketches were released hoping someone could help identify the suspect.

Shooting on Sabo Road in southeast Houston

What we know:

Houston police report around 12:20 p.m. on July 17, a 43-year-old man was at a car wash located on Sabo Road near Fuqua Street in the South Belt/Ellington area.

The suspect had approached the victim with a pistol and demanded money, police say. As the victim reached toward his car door to retrieve his wallet, the suspect shot him once in the stomach before running off.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department

At that time, a nearby Harris County Precinct 2 Deputy Constable heard the shots, got into his vehicle, activated emergency lights, and drove across the street where he saw the suspect. The constable deputy followed the suspect with emergency lights activated, and the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer's vehicle, striking it several times. The deputy was not injured.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Composite sketches released by the Houston Police Department

Police say the suspect ran into a nearby apartment complex, where the deputy lost sight of him.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

There has been no update on the victim's condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.