More AR-15s added for Harris County Pct. 4 deputies amid rise in violence, 'failed policies'

A Harris County constable is arming his deputies with more AR-15s amid the rise in violent crimes throughout the county.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the county's failure to implement policies in the criminal justice system contributed to his decision.

"Harris County has become the county of little or no consequence when it comes to committing violent crimes against citizens or attacking law enforcement," Constable Herman said in a statement. "The current policies implement by some Judges has emboldened suspected criminals to go right back out and commit more crimes."

The constable said he has added more weapons to the department to better protect his deputies and the communities they serve.

The rifles will be assigned to deputy constables who have been trained and certified to carry them.

According to Pct. 4 Constable's Office, these AR-15 rifles come at a cost of approximately $1,000 each in taxpayer money.

When asked in a Facebook comment why AR-15s are necessary, Constable Herman responded, "Our deputy Atkins was murdered with one. The criminals have them so will we."

Pct. 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and Deputies Darrell Garrett and Juqaim Barthen were ambushed and shot from behind by a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle on Houston's north side while working extra security job.

Dep. Atkins, 30, was killed in the shooting; Deputies Garrett and Barthen were injured.

Five law enforcement officers have been killed in Harris County in 2022 so far.

The state of Texas accounts for nearly a quarter of officer deaths in the U.S., according to numbers provided by Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring fallen officers across the country.

