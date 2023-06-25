article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their brothers in law enforcement.

According to a post on social media by the sheriff's office, West Precinct Captain Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Dunlap.

Officials said Captain Dunlap passed away unexpectedly from a medical incident that occurred late Saturday afternoon.

Dunlap served as a Texas Peace Officer for 40 years and served as Captain at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office since 2020.

Sheriff Rand Henderson spoke about this unexpected loss to his troops, stating: "My good friend and an honorable police officer passed away suddenly today. I am still processing this tragedy. Today is a day when the word "family" takes on a deep meaning for us all, take a moment to tell those close to you how much you love them. Please keep Kenny’s wife, Beth, and the Dunlap family in your prayers."