Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Washington County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 9:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 8:35 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Houston County

Pearland Mayor Emeritus Tom Reid passes away at age 97

By
Published 
Pearland
FOX 26 Houston
TOM REID article

Photo of Tom Reid (Source: City of Pasadena)

PEARLAND, Texas - Pearland Mayor Emeritus Tom Reid passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday, according to a post on the city's Facebook page. 

Mayor Kevin Cole said, "Pearland lost a very special and important person responsible for shaping the great community we have today. Mayor Reid dedicated 44 years of his life to serving the Pearland community and was always passionate about continuing to develop Pearland because he always believed it was a ‘special place.’

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Cole added, "The void that is left by Mayor Reid's passing will never be filled, and he will be sorely missed. We will continue his legacy and work every day to match his level of dedication for the Pearland community." 

Details will be released in the coming days regarding services and opportunities for the public to pay their respects. 