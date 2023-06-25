article

Pearland Mayor Emeritus Tom Reid passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

Mayor Kevin Cole said, "Pearland lost a very special and important person responsible for shaping the great community we have today. Mayor Reid dedicated 44 years of his life to serving the Pearland community and was always passionate about continuing to develop Pearland because he always believed it was a ‘special place.’

Cole added, "The void that is left by Mayor Reid's passing will never be filled, and he will be sorely missed. We will continue his legacy and work every day to match his level of dedication for the Pearland community."

Details will be released in the coming days regarding services and opportunities for the public to pay their respects.