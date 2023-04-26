article

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson announced his intention to run for reelection during an event on Tuesday night.



According to a release, Henderson highlighted his robust grassroots support and broad community backing.

"Public safety is government’s first responsibility. The men and women of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are here to protect and serve. I’m proud of the work they do and am honored to lead this team to safeguard our community," Henderson said.

Henderson has gained support of a majority of the Republican grassroots leadership and party officials, a release stated. He begins his campaign with a war chest of over $600,000.

"The support from Commissioners Court, District Attorney Brett Ligon and from across the law enforcement community is gratifying. It’s a team effort and I appreciate their trust in me. The tremendous support from the community is humbling. That’s why I entered law enforcement. It is their backing that calls me to seek reelection and gives me confidence we will be successful in this reelection campaign," Henderson concluded.

Henderson was first elected Montgomery County Sheriff in 2016 and is up for his third full term in November 2024.