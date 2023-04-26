Mississippi escaped detainee spotted in Houston, authorities say

article

One of the four men who escaped from a Mississippi detention facility has been spotted in Houston, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Stolen vehicle used in connection with Mississippi jail escape located in Houston area

The U.S. Marshals Office says 51-year-old Jerry Wayne Raynes was spotted in Houston on Sunday at the McDonald's/Shell gas station located at 9303 Katy Freeway.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Raynes and three other men were discovered missing from the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday morning.

A stolen vehicle believed to have been used in the escape was located in Spring Valley.

Raynes was charged with auto theft and business burglary.

Although there has been no mention of Raynes being armed or violent, extreme caution should be used. Raynes is an extreme escape risk. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.