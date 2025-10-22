Montgomery County sample ballot for Nov. 4, 2025 Texas election

The Brief Texans will vote in an election on Nov. 4, 2025. All Texans will vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live. Early voting runs until Oct. 31.



Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 4 election, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.

Montgomery County sample ballot

All Texans will be able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live.

Magnolia ISD has a bond election. New Caney ISD and Splendora ISD have trustee elections.

Patton Village, Roman Forest and Splendora have mayoral elections, among other positions.

The City of Conroe has several propositions to amend the city charter.

Your local municipal utility district may have a bond election.

To find your specific sample ballot, click here to search using your name and birthday.

See a sample ballot with all the Montgomery County races below. Voters WILL NOT see all of these items on their ballots because many are specific to certain districts or cities.

Southeast Texas sample ballots

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.