The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating an armed and dangerous shooting suspect.

Authorities are looking for 37-year-old Jose Carlos Nava-Prado as a possible suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 8 on Old Sorters Road in Porter.

SUGGESTED: This story stinks! Soiled adult diapers being left around Houston area neighborhood

Officials stated he may be driving a black Ford Mustang with Texas license plate JDZ-2090.

Nava is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him or his vehicle.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

If you know the whereabouts of Jose Carlos Nava-Prado, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3. You can also call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous. Just reference case #24A096634.