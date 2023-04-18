Authorities recently handed down a life sentence for a child abuser in Montgomery County.

Chancese Cheyenne Brown, 42, according to prosecutors, sexually abused a child back in 2018 at his trailer, which he called his "man cave."

Chancese Cheyenne Brown (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail Records)

There, investigators said Brown, who "posed as a ‘sex instructor’ in order to groom and later sexually abuse" his victims would take the child," and show them "anime pornography and other sexually explicit material."

The child, who made the complaint to authorities, moved off Brown's property and an investigation was made by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Children's Safe Harbor also made forensic interviews with several children in Conroe, and law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at his so-called "man cave."

Investigators said they found corroborating evidence of the child sex abuse including sex toys and electronic devices.

During a trial, Brown pleaded not guilty, but evidence showed otherwise including items that court records said "depicted acts of extreme sexual deviation including bestiality."

Additionally, several witnesses came forward to testify including the victim, and the child's sister, as well as a child abuse expert and a digital forensic expert, and a forensic interviewer.

Further evidence also showed Brown had prior convictions for Assault and Family Violence, which opened opportunities for the additional witnesses to stand trial.

A jury found the 42-year-old guilty on Thursday, April 13, and the next day a judge returned a life sentence without parole.

"The defendant lured children into his ‘man cave’ to prey upon them sexually," District Attorney Brett Ligon said in a press statement. "Those aren’t the actions of a man, but a predator. We are grateful that the jury has ensured this predator will be locked away for the rest of his life."