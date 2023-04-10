Authorities have a child porn suspect behind bars after he was busted trying to meet up with someone for "sexual purposes" who turned out to be an undercover officer.

It all started in September 2022, when investigators with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said they received several tips about Raul Borja, 20, trying to share child porn via social media sites.

Raul Borja (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Further investigation showed he was talking with an undercover deputy constable from Montgomery County's Precinct 1. The joint agencies arranged for Borja to meet with who he thought was the online persona "for sexual purposes," officials said.

The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene in Montgomery County.

Authorities also filed a search warrant for his home in the 21300 block of Bella Mountain Dr. in Spring, where several computers and electronic equipment were seized. The data analyzed in those seizures led to seven felony charges for the Promotion of Child Pornography.

Borja was booked in Harris County Jail, where he had his bond set at $210,000.