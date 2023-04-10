Authorities have a man behind bars for allegedly leaving behind some incriminating evidence at a Spring home he was trespassing.

SEE ALSO: Houston-area man back behind bars on child pornography charges

According to the Harris County Constables Precinct 4's Office, David Walters, 55, was squatting at a home in the Enchanted Oaks Subdivision on March 14.

Constable deputies found he had been sneaking onto a homeowner's house and squatting in the backyard shed.

Walters wasn't present at the time, but the homeowner told officers he left behind "several electronic items that contained possible nude images of underage children on it and wanted to report it."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Investigators seized the electronics and data storage devices and recovered several images of child porn linking them back to Walters.

The 56-year-old was later arrested and now charged with four felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.