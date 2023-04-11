Authorities in Montgomery County have a former high school teacher behind bars for an alleged improper relationship with a student and child porn charges.

According to a press release by Montgomery County Pct. 5 Constables, Grant Tozer, 26, of The Woodlands, was arrested Tuesday following a lengthy investigation by law enforcement officials.

Grant Tozer (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Pct. 5)

This after allegations were made against Tozer, saying he was involved in an improper relationship with a student, while he was an educator at Magnolia High School.

After the complaint was made, Tozer resigned from Magnolia ISD and Precinct 5 investigators worked to obtain arrest warrants as well as a search warrant for his home. He was taken into custody Tuesday "without incident," officials said.

"The Precinct 5 Constable’s Department will continue to work closely with the Magnolia Independent School District and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to protect our children and keep MISD schools safe," Constable Chris Jones said in a press statement. "If you have information regarding these types of crimes please call our office."